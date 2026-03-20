Cardi Bosses Up As Zevia Shareholder & Brand Ambassador For Beverage Brand

Cardi B locks in another major business move as she becomes a shareholder and brand ambassador for Zevia soda.

Cardi B just locked in another major business move, proving her empire keeps expanding in every direction.

The Grammy-winning rapper announced a multi-year partnership with Zevia, the zero-sugar soda brand, making her both a shareholder and official brand ambassador.

This isn’t just a sponsorship deal; it’s a full-scale collaboration that positions Cardi B at the creative helm of the brand’s cultural strategy.

“I love soda but I can’t be out here drinking a whole can of sugar. Zevia, it’s zero sugar, no fake ingredients, and it hits. This year, we are taking it to the next level together,” Cardi B revealed.

Zevia is now the official sponsor of Cardi B’s “Little Miss Drama Tour,” which kicked off February 11 in Palm Desert and runs through April 18 in Atlanta.

The tour’s already hit major cities like Seattle, Phoenix, Denver, and Minneapolis, with Chicago, Newark, and Toronto still on the schedule.

The partnership goes way deeper than tour sponsorship. Zevia’s launching a major campaign this summer with commercials, in-store displays, a sampling tour, and exclusive product collaborations.

Cardi B’s literally helping design new flavors and bringing her signature style to the better-for-you beverage space. This move fits perfectly into what she’s already building.

Cardi B’s been stacking business wins like crazy. She launched Grow Good Beauty, her first-ever haircare brand, just weeks ago after three years of development.

Whipshots, her vodka-infused whipped cream, has sold over 4 million cans since 2022 and continues to grow in popularity. She’s also collaborated with Reebok and NYX Cosmetics.

What makes this Zevia deal different is the shareholder status. Cardi B isn’t just slapping her name on a product; she’s got an actual ownership stake and decision-making power.

The collaboration emphasizes radical transparency and authenticity, values that align with how Cardi B has built her entire brand. She’s not doing deals that don’t match her energy.

Cardi B’s proving that building generational wealth means diversifying beyond music.

She’s got her hands in beverages, beauty and fashion.