Cardi B’s Face Takes Over The Sky In Wild Miami Drone Display

Cardi B stunned Miami with a sky-high drone show honoring Am I The Drama? and kicked off buzz for her 2026 “Little Miss Drama Tour.”

Cardi B lit up the Miami skyline Saturday night with a dazzling drone display celebrating her chart-topping album Am I The Drama? and upcoming Little Miss Drama Tour.

The Hip-Hop star stood beneath a sky filled with synchronized drones forming her face, album visuals and even a scannable QR code linking to tour details.

The spectacle marked a high-tech tribute to her sophomore album’s success and her first arena headlining tour, which launches in February 2026. In a video posted after the show, Cardi B said, “I love my fan base…we be doing the damn thing!!!”

A drone show promoting Cardi B’s album and tour with a QR code was displayed in Miami recently. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Manlq0A7yY — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) December 21, 2025

The Miami drone show capped off a string of unconventional promotional stunts tied to Am I The Drama?, which dropped September 19 via Atlantic Records.

The 23-track project blends Hip-Hop with pop and Latin sounds and features a packed guest list including Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, and Janet Jackson. The expanded edition adds Latto, Jeezy and Bruno Mars.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 200,000 units, and features past hits such as “WAP” and “Up,” alongside new tracks like “Imaginary Playerz.”

Lyrically, Cardi mixes braggadocio with personal reflections on fame, motherhood and messy relationships. She takes direct shots at BIA, Offset and other unnamed rivals.

To promote the release, Cardi returned to grassroots tactics, selling CDs on sidewalks and filming subway skits in New York. She also leaned into humor on Instagram Live, telling viewers, “I’m broke if you don’t buy this.”

In one of her boldest moves, she teamed with Walmart, Atlantic Records and drone company Wing to deliver 176 physical copies of the album via drone in under an hour across the Dallas–Fort Worth area. That stunt earned her a Guinness World Record for “most drone deliveries in one hour for an album.”

The Little Miss Drama Tour will hit more than 30 cities across North America, with early shows in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta already sold out. Due to demand, additional dates have been added.