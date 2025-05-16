Cassie Ventura Threatened To “Kill” Someone Over Leaked “Freak-Off” Tape In Courtroom Audio

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The Diddy trial heard audio of Cassie Ventura threatening to kill a man she believed had seen a recording of a “freak-off,” as the singer returned to the stand for cross-examination on Friday morning (May 16). According to court reporter Matthew Russell Lee, Ventura is heard saying, “If you saw a video of someone f*king […]

The Diddy trial heard audio of Cassie Ventura threatening to kill a man she believed had seen a recording of a “freak-off,” as the singer returned to the stand for cross-examination on Friday morning (May 16).

According to court reporter Matthew Russell Lee, Ventura is heard saying, “If you saw a video of someone f*king me, who was f*king me? You have it, why didn’t you show me? If you don’t show me, I will kill you, cut you up.”

The audio, introduced during cross-examination, captured Ventura escalating her threats: “I will f*king kill you, I’ve never killed anyone in my life, I am going to f*ck you up, it’s not going to be blood on my hands, someone else is going to do it, I’m not playing with you Sujit, tell me.”

Cassie Ventura Claims Diddy Used “Freak-Off” Tapes As Leverage

The courtroom moment added another layer to the explosive testimony Ventura delivered earlier in the week, where she accused Diddy of using sexually explicit videos as leverage to manipulate and control her.

She described the recordings as “blackmail material” and said Diddy was obsessed with keeping them buried.

Ventura confirmed in court that Diddy was deeply worried about the tapes leaking. When asked whether he spent large sums of money to suppress the footage, she replied, “I don’t know.”

The name Jonathan Oddi—a former adult film actor—also resurfaced during proceedings.

Oddi previously claimed he was hired repeatedly by Diddy for sex sessions involving Ventura. In a 2018 interview with law enforcement, Oddi described himself as a “sex slave” for the couple.

“I had sex with Cassie and Sean [Diddy],” he said. “Basically, he would masturbate and tell me what to do to Cassie. I had like 15 encounters, and I heard lots of business.”

Oddi also alleged he once covertly filmed a “freak-off” after Ventura lost consciousness, fearing she might die.

“I just filmed it and had it transcribed,” he said, adding that he warned Diddy via text that he had the footage as a safeguard.

“I knew they were paranoid,” he said. “So I wanted to guarantee my safety.”

According to Oddi, Diddy had him sign a $5 million non-disclosure agreement in 2014 to ensure his silence.

Ventura previously testified she recognized Oddi from a photograph and confirmed he was one of the male escorts Diddy hired for the “freak-offs,” which she said were sometimes recorded.