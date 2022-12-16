Charlamagne Tha God Calls Drake Having An Engagement Ring Necklace “Maniac Behavior”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The television/radio host says Drizzy needs to let the hurt go.

Aubrey Drake Graham made headlines earlier this week thanks to a new piece of jewelry. The so-called “Previous Engagements” had a lot of people talking.

Toronto-bred jeweler Alex Moss revealed Drake’s latest high-priced item on his Instagram page. The post included a video showcasing the diamond-filled necklace.

“New piece titled ‘Previous Engagements’ for all the times he thought about it but never did it. 42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds. By Alex Moss New York & Drake,” read a caption on the @alexmoss account.

Drake reportedly rocked the “Previous Engagements” piece at Lil Baby’s birthday concert in Atlanta. As of press time, the Honestly, Nevermind album creator has not publicly commented on the attention garnered by the bling.

Hell of A Week host Charlamagne Tha God shared his thoughts on Drake’s “Previous Engagements” necklace on Thursday’s edition of the Comedy Central program. The longtime television and radio host was not a fan of the concept.

“First of all, this is maniac behavior. Second, just when I start giving beige brothers the benefit of the doubt, this is the most waffle-colored negro thing anyone has ever done in the history of waffled-colored negros,” joked Charlamagne.

The Moncks Corner, South Carolina native continued, “Third, Drake, seriously, you have to let that hurt go. You got more almost-rings than LeBron James… You had 42 different women that you wanted to propose to? 42?!”

Charlamagne Tha God has been a consistent critic of Drake in the past. However, Drizzy did shout out The Breakfast Club presenter on his “Back To Back” single and actually sent CTG bottles of champagne following the release of the song.