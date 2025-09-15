Charleston White Mocks Charlie Kirk’s Death & Suspect’s Race in Viral Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The divisive internet personality ridiculed Charlie Kirk’s death and the race of the alleged shooter in a viral video recorded while driving through Florida.

Charleston White filmed himself driving through Florida while mocking the killing of Charlie Kirk and taunting the fact that the alleged shooter is white, a video that has since spread widely across social media platforms.

“Charlie Kirk was killed by his own guy,” White shouted from his car window. “I just want to remind you, Charlie Kirk was killed by his own guy. What the f### can they say? He was taken out by his own little white babies… We having fun and living life. Don’t nobody give a damn about Kirk but y’all.”

The video, which shows White laughing and yelling at pedestrians, has reignited backlash over his previous comments about Kirk’s death. In an earlier clip, White made a series of inflammatory remarks.

“I don’t give a f### about Kirk’s death,” he said. “N####, I don’t give a f### about no white man dying. […] I don’t give a f### about no white boy dying, I don’t give a f### about no peckerwood. […] F### his kids, I don’t give a f### about that white boy’s kids. […] F### Charlie Kirk’s babies.

“All the poor n##### that’s died? […] I don’t give a f### about white on white crime. White people don’t care about Black on Black crime. F### that white boy and his death. ‘He had two kids.’ So? King Von did too. F### his babies too. N####, I’m having fun.”

Charleston White drives around Miami reminding people that Charlie Kirk wasn’t killed by a black man or a Muslim! 😳 pic.twitter.com/ztY2NY3T8M — The Menace 🥷 (@charlestonwhyt) September 14, 2025

Kirk, a conservative commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (May 15). Authorities later named 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the primary suspect in the homicide investigation.

The killing prompted a wave of public tributes from political figures and supporters. Donald Trump addressed the loss on his Truth Social platform.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”