Chelsea Handler Sparks Outrage With Racist Nicki Minaj Joke

Chelsea Handler faces racism accusations after making a controversial joke about Nicki Minaj during the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards monologue.

Chelsea Handler found herself at the center of a racism controversy after making a questionable joke about Nicki Minaj during her opening monologue at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on January 5.

The comedian and television host, who was tapped to host the 31st annual ceremony, delivered what many viewers are calling a racist comment when she said, “I haven’t been invited to a black person’s house since Sinners. Only person who has invited me is Nicki Minaj but who wants to go over there?”

The remark immediately sparked outrage on social media, with viewers accusing Chelsea Handler of making racially charged comments about the rap superstar.

“I haven’t heard the name Chelsea Handler in years. L O L Attention seekers know speaking on the queen will get them some media time. Losers,” one user fumed.”

The timing of Chelsea Handler’s comment is particularly notable given Nicki Minaj’s dramatic political transformation throughout 2025. The “Super Bass” rapper underwent a complete ideological shift, evolving from a Trump critic to becoming what many describe as a full-throated MAGA supporter.

Nicki Minaj spent years criticizing Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies; however, 2025 marked a complete reversal as she began openly supporting Trump and JD Vance, whom she controversially called “an assassin” during a Turning Point event.

The rapper’s political evolution included appearances at conservative events alongside Erika Kirk, where she expressed anti-transgender views and praised Trump as a “role model.” The transformation has alienated many of her longtime fans while gaining her new supporters in conservative circles.

Social media erupted following Chelsea Handler’s monologue, with users calling the joke “racist,” “classless.”

Meanwhile black people are like, “Whose Chelsea Handler?”



Chelsea Handler is white liberal women’s icon. Nobody else listens to her. I mean NO-BODY! — Esteban (@ncslumdawg) January 5, 2026

Everyone wanted Nicki to reply to Chelsea Handler so bad last night 😂😂 — Reese (@reesespieces079) January 5, 2026

I don’t play that white people talking s### about Black People because other Black people doing it s###. Chelsea Handler can go to hell. — Paris The Icon (@_ParadiseParis1) January 5, 2026

Chelsea handler need to s### talking about Nicki Minaj! — Live4Dev✨🎀💕 (@QuaSooo) January 5, 2026

Nicki Minaj is a better comedian than Chelsea Handler — 37 (@armstrongmarino) January 5, 2026