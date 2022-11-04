Childhood Friend Who Robbed Safaree Of $180K Worth Of Jewels Gets 18 Years In Prison

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The robber wanted the judge to consider his daughter before he sent him away for almost two decades.

Remember when “Love and Hip Hop” star Safaree got robbed of his jewelry in the parking lot of his luxury apartment complex in New Jersey, and it was discovered the person who set him up as a mark was his childhood friend?

According to North Jersey.com, four years later, this past July, a jury finally convicted the thug, Shawn Harewood, of three counts of robbery, eluding, and resisting arrest.

He was found not guilty of robbing Safaree’s friend, conspiracy to commit robbery, and weapons charges, but the prosecution said he set it all up.

On Thursday, November 3, Judge Gary Wilcox stepped in and sentenced Harewood to 18 years in prison for stealing $180,000 worth of bling from his childhood friend.

The years for all counts will run consecutively rather than concurrently.

Bergen County Assistant Prosecutors Joe Torre and Meg Kilzy represented the Brooklyn native and Nicki Minaj’s former beau.

“We are very pleased with the outcome and thankful that justice was served for Safaree Samuels,” the prosecutors said in a statement.

Before he was sentenced, Harewood took the time to apologize to “all involved” and said the robbery was a result of a series of “bad decisions” and something he was “not proud of,” adding, “These moments do not define me, and they’re not reflective of me.”

After the sentencing, Harewood’s lawyer argued how these years would cause hardship on his family, noting he had a teenage daughter who needed him as a provider.

The prosecution was clear; that was something he should have thought about before he committed his crimes.

Kilzy said, “His daughter is essentially an adult. She was 13 at the time of his arrest in 2018.”