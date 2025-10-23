Chris Brown Denied Fleeing While Housekeeper Bled After Dog Attack

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown denied fleeing the scene of a dog attack at his home and asked a judge to remove key claims from the housekeeper’s lawsuit.

Chris Brown has pushed back against a housekeeper’s graphic lawsuit, denying allegations that he fled while she lay seriously injured after being mauled by one of his dogs at his Los Angeles home.

The Grammy-winning singer filed a sworn deposition in his civil case, asking a judge to dismiss Maria Avila’s claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress and punitive damages.

Avila filed suit after a December 12, 2020, incident in which she says she was attacked while taking out trash at Brown’s property.

Avila alleges a large brown dog “viciously” bit her as she “screamed in terror and called out for help.”

According to her complaint, Brown walked outside, stood over her while talking on the phone, and then left her “bleeding to death” on the driveway.

She says she later needed emergency surgery and now suffers from permanent disfigurement, nerve damage and partial blindness.

Chris Brown’s version of events differs significantly. In his deposition, the “Under the Influence” artist said he neither heard screams nor saw blood. He claimed he only left the scene after being advised by his manager that paramedics were en route.

“I didn’t touch her. I bent down and I looked. I was making sure she was breathing, and then from there, I ran and put the dogs away and yelled and told the security guard to come over,” Brown testified.

The court has not yet ruled on Brown’s request to strike portions of Avila’s lawsuit. The incident remains part of an ongoing civil dispute stemming from the December 2020 encounter.



