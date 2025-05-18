Chris Brown Gets Company Behind Bars, HoodyBaby Joins Him In UK Jail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown’s longtime collaborator HoodyBaby has joined him in a UK jail after both were charged in a 2023 assault at a London nightclub.

Chris Brown now has a familiar face joining him behind bars in the United Kingdom after longtime friend and collaborator HoodyBaby was charged in the same 2023 nightclub assault that landed the R&B singer in custody last week.

Omololu Akinlolu, 38, better known in the Hip-Hop world as HoodyBaby, appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (May 17), where he was formally charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

The charge stems from the alleged February 19, 2023, attack at Tape nightclub in London, the same incident that led to Brown’s arrest on Thursday (May 15) at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester.

Prosecutors allege that Chris Brown and HoodyBaby assaulted music producer Abe Diaw with a bottle before continuing to punch and kick him.

During Brown’s court appearance on Friday (May 16), prosecutor Hannah Nicholls told the court that Brown allegedly struck Diaw “several times” with the bottle before the physical attack escalated.

District Judge Joanne Hirst ruled the case too serious for a magistrates’ court and transferred it to Southwark Crown Court in London.

Chris Brown was denied bail and will remain in custody until his next hearing on June 13. HoodyBaby, who has worked closely with Brown on several music projects, now faces the same legal battle.

The two have been collaborators for years, often appearing in studio sessions and tour footage.

Brown had flown into Manchester before his Breezy Ball XX tour, which was set to kick off June 8 in Amsterdam before heading to Germany, France and the UK.

No updates have been issued regarding the tour’s status.