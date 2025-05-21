Chris Brown Given Second Shot At Bail As Breezy Bowl XX Tour In Crisis

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown is facing a bail hearing in London that could determine whether his Breezy Bowl XX tour will launch as planned.

Chris Brown is making a second attempt at securing bail at Southwark Crown Court in London on Wednesday (May 21) after being jailed over a serious assault charge tied to a 2023 nightclub incident.

The 36-year-old singer was taken into custody last week after UK authorities accused him of attacking music producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle at Tape nightclub in Mayfair on February 19, 2023.

Prosecutors have labeled the incident an “unprovoked attack” that left Diaw with head trauma and torn ligaments. Diaw has also filed a $16 million civil lawsuit against Brown.

Brown was arrested on Tuesday (May 15) at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester shortly after arriving in the UK.

His first bail request was denied by Manchester Magistrates’ Court, which ruled the case too serious for that level of court and ordered him held until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Southwark Crown Court on June 13.

His legal team is now preparing a renewed bail application to secure his release ahead of that date.

Chris Brown’s World Tour Set To Kick Off June 8

The outcome of the bail hearing could directly affect Brown’s upcoming Breezy Bowl XX world tour, which is set to kick off June 8 in Amsterdam.

If bail is denied again, Chris Brown may miss the opening shows. The UK leg of the tour is scheduled to begin in Manchester on June 15, just two days after his next court appearance.

So far, Brown has not entered a plea or issued any public statement regarding the case or the tour.

Tickets for all scheduled shows remain on sale, but his team has not provided any updates on potential cancellations or changes.

The next court date is set for Thursday (June 13).