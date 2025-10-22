Chris Brown Mocks Kevin McCall As Young Thug Offers To Pay $25K Debt After Viral Breakdown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown fired off a mocking post after Kevin McCall’s emotional plea went viral and Young Thug offered to pay the disputed $25,000 debt.

Chris Brown fired back at Kevin McCall Tuesday night (October 21) on Instagram after the songwriter’s emotional podcast appearance made waves and Young Thug stepped in to offer financial help.

“Remember this: you can’t walk across a burnt bridge. And you know what’s funnier than a troll? A BROKE ONE,” Brown wrote on his Instagram Story. He didn’t name McCall, but the timing and tone made the target obvious.

The jab followed McCall’s tearful appearance on the “Back On Figg” podcast, where he revealed he’s struggling financially despite penning several of Brown’s early hits, including “Deuces” and “Strip.”

During the nearly three-hour episode, McCall pulled out his EBT card and asked why he’s in poverty while Brown lives lavishly.

“Why the f### I got an EBT card? And this n#### is at Breezy Bowl and made ninety-or-whatever-the-f###-million,” McCall said, visibly emotional. “Can I get $25K for them four songs I owe you, bro?”

He broke down in tears, saying, “That s### ain’t fair, bro!”

Kevin McCall breaks down in tears after revealing he relies on an EBT card, despite having written songs for Chris Brown—who recently made $90 million from his tour 😳



pic.twitter.com/mhpPaCYgDr — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 21, 2025

Young Thug Defends Chris Brown, Offers To Cover Alleged Debt

The clip quickly went viral, prompting Young Thug to offer his support. The Atlanta rapper posted on X, formerly Twitter, telling McCall he’d cover the alleged $25,000 debt himself.

“Kevin McCall hit me my n####, I’ll give u the 25k u need, and i no CB would give it to u also bro he a real one. N##### is busy sometimes brada,” Thug wrote.

McCall’s relationship with Brown has been fractured for nearly a decade. The two collaborated on several successful records in the early 2010s before falling out publicly.

Between 2014 and 2016, McCall accused Brown of withholding royalties and pleaded for a meeting to sort out business matters. Brown responded by mocking him online, calling him a “bottom feeder” and threatening violence.

In resurfaced footage, Brown dismissed McCall’s complaints, saying he used the money from their collaborations to buy awards and cars, then added, “with [McCall’s] money,” before calling him a “b####.”

Chris Brown already replied to this clown years ago… https://t.co/47wWrrxgXC pic.twitter.com/VHZaSauLXF — 𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖔 (@hwloiza) October 21, 2025

McCall also opened up during the podcast about his estrangement from his children, including a daughter he shares with model Eva Marcille, and admitted to having suicidal thoughts.