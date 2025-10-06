Chris Brown’s Memphis Concert Canceled As Breezy Bowl XX Tour Breaks Records

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown canceled his Memphis concert at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, cutting short what would have been a rare milestone event.

Promoters pulled the plug on Chris Brown’s upcoming Memphis concert, abruptly canceling the October 18 stop of his Breezy Bowl XX tour at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium—a show that would have marked the venue’s first major concert in 25 years.

Ticketmaster confirmed the cancellation but didn’t offer a reason. Refunds will be processed automatically within 14 to 21 days, according to the ticketing platform.

The Memphis date was set to feature Bryson Tiller and Jhené Aiko as special guests and would have been a landmark event for the stadium, which typically hosts college football games and the Southern Heritage Classic.

Despite the Memphis cancellation, Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX tour has been a financial juggernaut. As reported by Billboard, the tour has generated $241.4 million in gross revenue and moved 1.7 million tickets as of September 27.

That’s a 193% jump in earnings and a 270% spike in attendance compared to his previous tour. The tour has also shifted Brown from arenas to ballparks, tripling audience capacity.

In August alone, he pulled in $96.8 million from 14 shows, topping Billboard’s monthly touring chart for the first time in his career. The European leg was equally lucrative, bringing in $58.5 million from 14 sold-out dates and nearly half a million tickets sold.

Brown’s career has long walked a line between commercial success and legal drama.

In 2025, he was arrested in the United Kingdom after being accused of assaulting a music producer with a tequila bottle at a London nightclub. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in June.

Earlier this year, Brown also filed a $500 million lawsuit against Warner Bros., claiming a documentary falsely depicted him as a “serial abuser.”

Despite the legal turbulence, the Breezy Bowl XX tour rolls on.

With seven shows left, and an average of $7 million per stop in North America, analysts expect the tour to rake in another $45 million to $50 million.

That would push Brown’s career touring revenue past $500 million, placing him among the top-earning R&B performers in history.

The Memphis show was intended to honor Brown’s 20-year milestone in music, celebrating his evolution from a teenage breakout to a stadium-level headliner.