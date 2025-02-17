Chris Rock turns 60 with star-studded bash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Rock marked his 60th birthday with a star-packed Manhattan bash, days before making a triumphant return to Saturday Night Live for its 50th anniversary special.

Chris Rock rang in his 60th birthday surrounded by an array of A-listers, who gathered at the exclusive Crane Club in New York City to celebrate the milestone.

The legendary comedian, who reached the big 6-0 earlier this month, pulled out all the stops for a lavish night of revelry in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

The guest list read like a Hollywood Walk of Fame. Cher, accompanied by her rapper boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, made a grand entrance, turning heads as she arrived at the high-profile soirée.

Madonna, never one to shy away from a spectacle, entered on the arm of soccer player Akeem Morris, her rumored boy toy since last year. , whom she married in 2022.

The evening’s lineup of attendees only got more impressive. Comedy powerhouse Amy Schumer was spotted making her way inside, while Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson brought an extra touch of Hollywood prestige. Jerry Seinfeld, known for his wit as sharp as ever, also made an appearance.

Zooey Deschanel, Kim Kardashian, and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson rounded out the mix of comedians, actors, and music legends converging to honor Rock.

Chris Rock’s celebration doubled as a warm-up for another major event—his much-anticipated appearance on SNL 50: The Anniversary Special. which aired at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Rock, who was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1993, paired with his breakout role as a crack addict in New Jack City, helped skyrocket him into mainstream stardom.