Chrisean Rock Goes Live To Prove She Had No Injuries After Compton Parade Brawl

Chrisean Rock addressed a public altercation at the Compton Parade after being jumped by several women and later said she plans to hold herself accountable.

Chrisean Rock walked away unscathed and defiant after a chaotic brawl broke out during the Compton Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 13, where she was seen fighting off several women in a crowd.

Footage from the scene quickly made its rounds on social media, showing the rapper and reality TV personality stepping out of her vehicle and engaging in a heated exchange that escalated into a physical confrontation.

The clash unfolded during what was intended to be a festive community event in Compton, California. Surrounded and seemingly outnumbered, Rock held her ground as multiple videos captured her in the middle of the melee.

The motive behind the dispute apparently started over a phone. In the first video, Rock is walking down the street surrounded by a group of people, when a woman takes her picture . Chrisean Rock motioned towards the woman’s phone and was brutally smacked in the face. And that is when things turned physical. Video footage shows Rock fighting off multiple women at once.

After the scuffle, Rock hopped on Instagram Live to address the incident.

“Look at my face…untouched,” she started her stream. “How was it six of yall and why I still look like this?” she boasted. “I aint pull up with no security, no guns, no nothing. And it’s crazy. I forgot I knew how to fight. But I was defending myself.

Despite the fight, she appeared without any visible injuries and still wearing all her jewelry. Rock acknowledged she could have handled the moment differently.

The Baltimore native also reflected on her personal growth and emotional triggers. She ended the livestream by taking responsibility for her actions and thanking those who continue to support her, saying she plans to “hold herself accountable.”

The altercation adds to a string of public issues involving Chrisean Rock, including her tumultuous relationship with Blueface, who was recently released from jail. The pair, who share a child born in September 2023, ended their relationship earlier this year but have continued to trade insults online and in interviews.

In a November appearance on the One Night with Steiny podcast, Rock admitted she regrets having a child with the rapper.

The fight at the Compton Parade is the latest in a series of public incidents involving Rock, whose name has become synonymous with controversy over the past year.



