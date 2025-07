Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ciara was officially granted citizenship of Benin during a ceremony celebrating her ancestral connection to the West African nation.

Ciara received Beninese citizenship during an official ceremony in Cotonou on Friday (July 26) as part of a national effort to reconnect with descendants of the African diaspora.

The Grammy-winning singer stood before top government officials and proudly declared in French, “Je suis Béninoise!”—a moment that marked both a personal milestone and a historic first.

Ciara became the inaugural recipient of Beninese nationality under a 2024 law that allows Afro-descendants to reclaim citizenship based on ancestral ties.

The event, held in the West African nation’s largest city, was attended by high-ranking ministers from the departments of Justice, Tourism, Culture and Foreign Affairs.

It was part of a broader initiative launched by the Beninese government to honor and welcome people of African descent tracing their lineage back to the region.

Before the ceremony, Ciara visited several cultural and historical landmarks, including Ouidah, the Slave Route and the Gate of No Return—sites that hold deep significance in the transatlantic slave trade.

Her trip was both educational and emotional, as she immersed herself in the country’s history and heritage.

On Sunday (July 27), Ciara shared a video montage of her journey on Instagram, capturing moments from the ceremony and her travels across Benin.

Ciara Celebrates Historic Honor In Benin

She wrote, “July 26, history was made. On this year’s United Nations International Day of Women and Girls of African Descent, I was honored to receive Beninese citizenship, becoming the first person in the world granted nationality under this new initiative! To be welcomed by His Excellency President Patrice Talon, the Office of Benin Tourism, and the beautiful people of Benin is a moment I will never forget. Thank you Benin for opening your arms and your heart to me. See you soon.”

The citizenship recognition is part of Ciara’s ongoing exploration into her ancestry, which revealed roots in Benin.

Her journey places her among a growing list of African American public figures who have reclaimed African citizenship as a means to reconnect with their heritage.