Claressa Shields Brings The Law To 50 Cent Instagram Beef Over Cheating Claim

Claressa Shields threatened to sue 50 Cent after he posted false cheating allegations on Instagram, and she’s got receipts.

50 Cent just learned that dragging an Olympic champion into his beef with Papoose may come with legal consequences.

The G-Unit founder posted an AI-generated face swap of Claressa Shields and Papoose on Instagram, claiming she cheated with singer named Maserati Bud, and now the undefeated boxer’s threatening to take him to court over it.

Shields didn’t waste time responding. She posted a screenshot of an AI-generated legal response explaining that you can absolutely sue someone for falsely claiming you slept with another person through defamation.

Her caption was direct: “@50cent you getting sued, you can’t lie and put bodies on me.”

Translation? She’s done playing around.

50 posted the manipulated image with a caption claiming he had ring camera footage of the alleged cheating.

Classic 50 move, but this time he picked the wrong person to drag into it.

Shields backed up her threat to sue by releasing a recorded phone call with a man claiming to be Maserati Bud, who denied any involvement with her.

First, this situation started New Year’s when @50cent decided to disrespect me and Papoose unprovoked, which led to rap beef & Papoose dissed him. Rather than responding through music like a true artist, he chose to make false claims about me and create a narrative suggesting… — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) March 14, 2026

This beef between 50, Papoose and Claressa has been brewing for years, but it escalated when Papoose dropped “Agent Provocateur,” a full diss track with a music video that took shots at 50’s health and finances.

Instead of responding with bars, 50 went after Papoose’s relationship. That’s when Shields stepped in and made it clear she’s not the one to play with.

“Rather than responding through music like a true artist, he chose to make false claims

about me and create a

narrative suggesting

that had a sexual

relationship with

someone Thave never

been involved with in any capacity-no

romantic or seXual

contact whatsoever,” Shields wrote.

“Given his platform and influence with 38.9 million followers, nownlegal action is being pursued,” Shields vowed.

Shields and Papoose’s relationship seems to have stayed strong through all this drama and the boxer made it clear she’s not backing down from 50 or anyone else.