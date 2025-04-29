EXCLUSIVE: Claudia Jordan Denies She Practices Witchcraft—Sues For Millions

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Claudia Jordan filed a $4.5 million defamation suit after being accused of witchcraft and criminal behavior by a woman she says she’s never even met.

Claudia Jordan fired back with a $4.5 million countersuit after being accused of witchcraft and criminal activity in a bizarre $500 million lawsuit filed by a woman named Regina Coco LaRue.

Jordan’s legal action claims LaRue launched a smear campaign on Instagram beginning in January 2025, falsely accusing the media personality of everything from murder to drug dealing to practicing voodoo.

Jordan says she’s never met LaRue and believes the accusations were made “with actual malice and knowledge of their falsity.”

LaRue’s original lawsuit, filed January 24 in Maryland District Court, included allegations of defamation, stalking, fraud and witchcraft.

The case, labeled a personal injury and slander matter, named Jordan and nine others as defendants. In court documents, LaRue alleged Jordan paid occult groups to perform black magic rituals against her.

LaRue also accused Jordan of scamming the government through PPP loans and selling drugs—claims Jordan flatly denies.

LaRue, who describes herself as a “warrior in the spiritual world,” made the claim publicly on Instagram, where she has more than 340,000 followers.

The Court dismissed LaRue’s amended complaint on April 14 but gave her 28 days to revise and refile.

Jordan didn’t wait.

Instead, she filed a counterclaim seeking $1.5 million in compensatory damages, $3 million for reputational harm, additional punitive damages and legal fees.

Jordan’s legal team said the only known link between the two women is through Jordan’s ex-boyfriend, Kendall Dismuke.

Before dating Jordan, Dismuke was in a relationship with LaRue’s daughter. Jordan and LaRue’s daughter have never met and Jordan says she has no personal connection to LaRue at all.

A judge has yet to rule.