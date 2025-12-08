Cold Chillin’ Records Founder Tyrone “Fly Ty” Williams Passes Away

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyrone “Fly Ty” Williams, founder of Cold Chillin’ Records, has passed away, leaving a lasting legacy that shaped Hip-Hop’s Golden Age.

Tyrone “Fly Ty” Williams, the influential music executive who founded Cold Chillin’ Records and helped launch the pioneering Juice Crew collective, has died.

He was a pivotal force in Hip-Hop’s formative years, guiding a roster of artists who helped define the genre’s Golden Age, .

Williams, a Queens native, became a central figure in Hip-Hop during the 1980s. During this period, the music and culture began to carve out its identity and established itself as a commercial art form. Williams was for his business acumen, leadership and instinct for talent. He built Cold Chillin’ into one of the most important rap labels of its era.

His partnership with producer Marley Marl led to the rise of the Juice Crew, the groundbreaking collective that included Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, MC Shan, Roxanne Shanté, Biz Markie, Masta Ace, MC Debbie, Craig G, among others.

The crew helped elevate the sound of New York rap and pushed the boundaries lyricism, production and became the blueprint for the modern rap conglomerate.

Williams oversaw a string of influential releases that became foundational works in Hip-Hop. Big Daddy Kane’s Long Live the Kane and It’s a Big Daddy Thing showcased a new level of charisma and lyrical precision. Kool G Rap’s early albums introduced styles that would influence generations of MCs, laying groundwork for both technical flow and the gangsta subgenre. Biz Markie’s inventive approach expanded the soundscape of rap, while MC Shan’s “The Bridge” ignited one of the culture’s most iconic battles.

Despite the label’s creative identity, Williams was a business pioneer as well.

His distribution partnership with Warner Bros. Records marked a significant step in bringing Hip-Hop into the major-label system without sacrificing its authenticity. Cold Chillin’ Records demonstrated that rap could thrive on a national scale.

Williams avoided the public spotlight, but began doing interviews later in life.

Artists credited him with giving them opportunities at a time when the mainstream industry was not taking a lot of chances with Hip-Hop.

Williams’ legacy endures in the music he helped shape and the artists he propelled into history.

Cold Chillin’ remains synonymous with the golden era of Hip-Hop, and the Juice Crew continues to inspire rappers and producers around the world.

He leaves leaves behind a transformative footprint on Hip-Hop and his contributions helped set the stage for rap’s growth, evolution and impact.

Rest in peace to the visionary Tyrone “Fly Ty” Williams.