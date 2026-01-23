Compton’s Most Wanted DJ Mike T Dies, West Coast Hip-Hop Loses Icon

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

DJ Mike T of legendary West Coast Hip-Hop group Compton’s Most Wanted died, marking the end of an era.

DJ Mike T, a founding member and producer of the pioneering West Coast Hip-Hop group Compton’s Most Wanted, died, according to close friend MC Eiht.

Mike T was instrumental in shaping the sound that would define Compton’s Most Wanted alongside MC Eiht, Tha Chill, and the rest of the crew.

“Just gets more unreal by the minute. One of the most prolific and designated DJs to ever touch a turntable,” MC Eiht said. “My Bro, my DJ, my friend. Man tomorrow is lost. Live for today. All my peoples live for today. Tell ya peoples u love em dearly.”

Since the group’s formation in 1989, DJ Mike T has served as both a creative force behind the turntables and a key producer, helping craft the group’s signature West Coast sound.

The DJ’s production work was particularly notable on the group’s breakthrough 1992 album Music to Driveby, where he produced the original version of their biggest hit “Hood Took Me Under.”

The track, which peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Hot Rap Singles chart, became a defining anthem of the early ’90s West Coast Hip-Hop scene and later gained renewed recognition when it was featured in the popular video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Beyond his work with Compton’s Most Wanted, DJ Mike T established himself as one of Los Angeles’ premier club DJs throughout the 1990s. He became a fixture in Hollywood and Downtown LA’s most popular venues, working with Diamond Productions to create the legendary “Mental Mondays” club nights in partnership with R&B group Bell Biv DeVoe.

His skills behind the decks made him one of the most sought-after DJs in the LA club scene during Hip-Hop’s golden era.

Mike T’s production talents extended far beyond CMW, as he crafted beats for various artists featured on compilation albums and worked extensively with other West Coast acts.

His collaborations included projects such as “Sound Control Mob – Under Investigation,” where he produced tracks for artists including Vanilla C, PG 13, and MC Looney Tunes.

He also contributed to the Compton Cartel – Back In The Hood compilation and various other West Coast Hip-Hop releases throughout the 1990s.

In recent years, DJ Mike T continued his musical journey under the moniker “DJ Mike TzLee,” working from his home studio “Startin’ Frum Skratch Studio” as part of the W.C. Skratch Gang production team. He remained active in creating mixtapes and producing new material, staying connected to the Hip-Hop culture that had defined his career for over three decades.

The loss of DJ Mike T represents more than just the passing of a talented musician; it marks the end of a direct connection to Hip-Hop’s formative years on the West Coast. H

is contributions to the culture, both as a member of Compton’s Most Wanted and as an individual artist, helped shape the sound and direction of an entire genre.

RIP.