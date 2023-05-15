Conway The Machine Opens Up About His Close Relationship With Jay-Z  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Conway The Machine praised Jay-Z as “probably the one guy, only guy who I felt like genuinely cared about me and my well-being.”

Conway The Machine is shedding light on his close bond with Jay-Z.

The Buffalo native opened up about his friendship with Hov during a recent Twitter Spaces talk with Elliott Wilson. According to Conway, Jay-Z is one of the few people in the industry he shares a genuine connection with.

“To me he’s just a real dude, a genuine dude,” Conway said of the Roc Nation founder. He explained that although he’s met and done business with many people in his “short little run in this rap game,” Jay-Z stands out.

“This is probably the one guy, only guy who I felt like genuinely cared about me and my well-being. He ask about how I’m doing, and family stuff, s### like that. It’s just regular s###,” Conway said before adding, “I kind of respect that and like that a little more.”

Conway explained that Jay-Z’s superstar status doesn’t faze him, and he rarely makes his link-ups with Hov public. While they have collaborated musically in the past, most recently on

“I ain’t really trippin off the ‘Oh man, it’s Jay-Z.’ That’s probably why we ain’t did a lot of music together and stuff because I don’t hit him up about stuff like that,’ he added.

The Drumwork Music Group founder continued, “We hang out, I might not even get a picture. You won’t even know that we hung out. I think he like that about me too.”

Jay-Z tapped Conway The Machine for the “King Kong Riddim” on the soundtrack for the 2021 Netflix film The Harder They Fall. The song also features Jadakiss, and U.K. drill artist BackRoad Gee. Listen to the song below.

Meanwhile Conway The Machine is aiming for a No. 1 album with his latest release Won’t He Do It.

