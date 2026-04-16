Crime Mob Rapper Hit With Felonies Over Massive Stolen Electronics Theft-Ring

Cyco Black from Crime Mob faces felony charges after police say he ran a major electronics theft ring across Atlanta.

Cyco Black from Crime Mob is facing serious charges after Atlanta police say he orchestrated a major electronics theft ring that stretched across the metro area.

The rapper, whose real name is Alphonce Smith, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including theft by receiving stolen property, according to WSB-TV.

The investigation started when victims of car break-ins across Atlanta used tracking technology to locate their stolen laptops, phones, and tablets.

That digital trail led cops to the Metro Mart on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta, a business police say Smith owns.

Inside the store, investigators discovered stolen electronics being bought and sold, which became the first major break in the case.

But the operation was bigger than just moving merchandise locally.

Police say the ring was attempting to export the stolen tech overseas, with packages containing iPads and laptops headed to Hong Kong.

Authorities intercepted the shipments before they could leave the country, recovering more than $100,000 in stolen merchandise so far. An employee at the business was also arrested and faces similar charges.

During a search warrant execution at the Metro Mart, investigators recovered additional stolen electronics along with marijuana and other items.

The investigation involved multiple police units, including the Larceny from Auto Unit, Zone 3 Crime Suppression Unit, and the APEX Unit.

Federal investigators are now involved as the case remains active.

Smith’s defense attorney, Nicole Fegan, released a statement emphasizing her client’s presumption of innocence.

“My client is more than a headline or an accusation—he is a human being with a family, a reputation, a career, and a life that has been deeply impacted by these allegations,” Fegan said. “He has been charged, but he has not been convicted of anything. Like every person in this country, he is presumed innocent, and he deserves to be treated that way.”

Fegan continued: “What is often lost in moments like this is the real toll that accusations take—not just on the individual, but on the people who love and support him. This has been an incredibly difficult time, and yet he continues to stand firm in maintaining his innocence. We ask the public to pause before rushing to judgment. There is more to this story than what has been suggested, and those facts will come to light in the proper place—a courtroom, where evidence matters and fairness prevails. Our client looks forward to clearing his name and moving forward with his life.”

Crime Mob rose to prominence in the mid-2000s with their platinum-selling debut and the influential follow-up album Hated on Mostly, becoming instrumental in elevating Southern Hip-Hop during the crunk era.

The group’s 2004 hit “Knuck If You Buck,” featuring Lil’ Scrappy, became a defining track of that generation.