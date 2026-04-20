D4vd Arraignment Halted As Bomb Squad Responds To Courthouse Threat

D4vd’s murder arraignment turns chaotic as a bomb threat forces courthouse evacuation, adding another layer to the high-profile case.

D4vd faced a chaotic Monday afternoon at the Los Angeles courthouse as an anonymous bomb threat forced emergency evacuations just hours before his murder arraignment.

The call came in just before 11 A.M., sending LAPD’s bomb squad and fire department units scrambling to secure the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

By 12:36 P.M., the bomb squad cleared the building and gave the all-clear signal. The courthouse reopened, and the legal machinery kept moving forward.

Officers with bomb-sniffing dogs swept through the building while media, court staff, and onlookers scattered from the courtyard.

The threat didn’t seem credible, but authorities took zero chances with security already heightened for the high-profile case.

The timing couldn’t have been more intense.

The 21-year-old singer was arraigned that same afternoon on first-degree murder charges in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, stands accused of murdering Rivas after inviting her to his home in April 2025.

She vanished that day and wasn’t seen alive again. Seven months later, her dismembered remains were discovered in the trunk of Burke’s Tesla when the vehicle was impounded.

The DA’s office charged him with first-degree murder with special circumstances, including lying in wait, murdering a witness to an investigation, and financial gain.

Prosecutors argue Burke killed Rivas to protect his music career from the fallout of their relationship becoming public.

Burke also faces charges for lewd and lascivious sexual acts with someone under 14 and mutilating human remains.

According to charging documents, he maintained a sexual relationship with Rivas from at least September 2023 through September 2024.

The DA revealed that Rivas was a witness in an ongoing investigation into Burke’s conduct before her death. If convicted on the capital murder charge, Burke could face life in prison or the death penalty.

Burke’s legal team has maintained his innocence, issuing a statement that “the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez.”

The bomb threat remains under investigation, with authorities still determining whether it was connected to the case or simply terrible timing during an already explosive situation.