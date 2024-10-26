DaBaby Says Fans Can’t Bait Him Into More Megan Thee Stallion Controversy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DaBaby said he’d like to work with Megan Thee Stallion again despite aligning with Tory Lanez and rapping about sleeping with her.

DaBaby swore he wanted no drama with Megan Thee Stallion fans on Friday (October 25). The Interscope Records artist clarified himself after discussing her in a recent Drink Champs interview.

“Them days of baiting me into the b####### OVER WIT,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I ain’t got nothing for ya but good music and entertainment. controversy & violence done cost me enough.”

He added, “I understand your perspective but honestly I just wanted to avoid putting one of the ladies above the other and give love & respect to both of em,” he wrote. “I know the drama n s### more entertaining, but I done learned that if ima say anything ima make sure it’s sumn positive. Don’t overthink it world.”

DaBaby and Megan collaborated in the past but haven’t worked together in a few years. He expressed interest in working with her again on Drink Champs.

“I got love for Meg,” he said. “Me and Meg did some dope s### together. And it’s good to see her rise amongst the obstacles. I’m manifesting a song with Glo[Rilla] and Meg together and Baby. I think that’s the way me and Meg should pop back out. Because I feel like ain’t none of these n##### — and no disrespect — that y’all are making music with can really embody that.”

Fans were not amused since DaBaby aligned with Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting Megan. DaBaby also rapped about sleeping with her on the 2022 track “Boogeyman.”

“You played with me, that s### was childish/The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f###### on Megan Thee Stallion/Waited to say that s### on my next album/Hit it the day before too/But I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it/Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the b#### like a coward,” he rapped.

Megan released an expanded version of her self-titled album on Friday. DaBaby dropped his latest project How TF Is This a Mixtape? in September.