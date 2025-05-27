EXCLUSIVE: Dame Dash Approves Auction— Movies, Business Interests Going Up For Sale

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damon Dash’s film empire, including State Property, is being auctioned off to settle a $4 million judgment owed to filmmaker Josh Webber.

The auction, greenlit by both parties, will include Damon Dash’s full ownership stakes in several companies and copyrights to several films and screenplays.

Among the most notable assets on the block is State Property, the 2002 street crime drama that helped define early 2000s Hip-Hop cinema and starred Beanie Sigel, Freeway, JAY-Z and other artists on Roc-A-Fella Records.

Its sequel, State Property 2, and the 2007 documentary Mr. Untouchable are also part of the liquidation.

The legal battle stems from a long-standing dispute between Damon Dash and Josh Webber, who sued Dash over unpaid judgments and defamation from an earlier $800,000 judgment tied to the film Dear Frank.

In March 2025, a court issued a $4 million default judgment against Dash in a defamation lawsuit filed by Webber, stemming from comments the mogul made on the Earn Your Leisure podcast following his failure to respond to the claims.

In December 2024, his one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella Records was sold off to pay his debts, but the proceeds didn’t cover them all. Now, the court has cleared the way for the sale of Dash’s full ownership in Dash Films Inc. Also up for grabs are his interests in Bluroc LLC and Blakroc LLC, both music-related ventures.

Poppington LLC, Dash’s production company, is also part of the auction. It owns the rights to several lesser-known titles, including Honor Up (2018), Too Honorable (2017) and We Went To…China (2018).

The auction date has not been announced yet.