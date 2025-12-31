Damon Dash Film Company Auctioned Off For $100 Bucks

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Damon Dash’s film company sold for just $100 at auction while he faces millions in debt from lawsuits and back taxes.

Damon Dash watched his film production company get sold for a measly $100.50 at a Tuesday court auction, but the Hip-Hop mogul’s financial problems are far from over.

The former Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder’s Poppington LLC was put up for auction to help pay down more than $1 million in damages from multiple defamation lawsuits. Only one bidder showed up.

Mike Muntaser, CEO of Muddy Water Motion Pictures, placed the winning bid according to The Post. Ironically, Dash owes Muddy Water Motion Pictures over $4 million, which caused the auction of his assets.

The legal fight started over their work on the independent film Dear Frank. In 2022, a New York jury found Dash liable for copyright infringement related to the film.

A federal judge later upheld that verdict. Webber also secured the separate $4 million defamation judgment after Dash made statements about him on a business podcast

The sale included rights to Dash’s best-known film, Honor Up, which starred Dash, Cam’ron and Stacey Dash. Other films in the package were the sequel Too Honorable, a documentary, Welcome to Blakroc and a personal film, We Went To China: Our Search For Like Minded Individuals.

Dash filed for bankruptcy in September, claiming he had only a few thousand dollars despite owing $25 million in federal and state taxes, child support and other debts.

Filmmaker Josh Webber will still be owed nearly all of his $4 million judgment against Dash after this auction. The $100.50 sale barely makes a dent in what Dash owes. The legal fight already triggered the sale of his one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella Records for $1 million at auction in November 2024. The state purchased the shares to recover $8.7 million in back taxes owed by Dash.

Jay-Z had tried to block the sale through legal action, but the auction went forward anyway. The state now owns a piece of the company that released Jay-Z’s debut album.

Dash’s legal problems keep growing.

Josh Webber and attorney Chris Brown filed a new $10 million lawsuit against Dash in Los Angeles federal court last week.

The lawsuit claims Dash ruined Webber’s $10 million deal to direct and produce a film called TORN by publicly calling him a criminal and threatening RICO charges.

According to court papers, Webber had secured the $10 million agreement in August 2025. But the deal fell apart weeks later after Dash appeared on The Breakfast Club and made statements about Webber.

Dash then sent Webber a text message threatening to file a civil RICO case and demanding $100 million. He posted the message on Instagram with mocking captions.

The lawsuit says one investor demanded Webber be removed from the “TORN” project because of reputational risk from Dash’s accusations.



