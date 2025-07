Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damon Dash dismissed his $800,000 court loss as irrelevant and challenged anyone questioning his money moves.

Damon Dash brushed off an $800,000 court-ordered loss tied to filmmaker Josh Webber as a minor inconvenience and used the moment to slam anyone monitoring his bank account.

Speaking on The Art of Dialogue podcast on Saturday (July 26), the Hip-Hop mogul dismissed the judgment as irrelevant, claiming the businesses he was forced to hand over “don’t even make money” and haven’t been active in years.

“For him to only win $800,000 is a W in anybody that’s a real businessman’s world,” Dash said, spinning the outcome as a strategic win rather than a financial blow.

The lawsuit stems from a long-running dispute over the 2019 film Dear Frank, which Dash claimed ownership of after being removed from the project.

Webber and Muddy Water Pictures sued for defamation and copyright violations, eventually winning a $4 million default judgment in 2025 after Dash and his company, Poppington LLC, failed to comply with court orders.

Despite the mounting legal pressure, Dash used the interview to double down on his stance, refusing to discuss his finances and criticizing those who do. “At the end of the day, people celebrating my bills is to me an honor,” he said. He didn’t stop there.

“To me, any dude, regardless, who talks about another man’s pockets, is gay. Because there’s no reason for a man to be worried about another man’s pockets unless he owes him money,” Dash said.

“A woman, I can understand because they want to know how they’re going to be taken care of,” he continued. “But I’ve always said it; a man worried about another man’s bills and pockets, it’s like worrying about what’s behind that man’s zipper. So I’m not answering really any man asking me about my bread, because I don’t consider it the most masculine thing.”

Damon Dash Risks Arrest Over “Non-Compliance”

The legal fallout continues. Dash missed a July 10 deadline to submit ownership documents that would allow the U.S. Marshal to auction off his assets to satisfy the judgment.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger called Dash’s behavior a “pattern of non-compliance and delay” and set a hearing for Thursday (July 31) at 10 A.M. in Manhattan federal court.

If Dash fails to appear or submit the required paperwork by Wednesday (July 30), he could face arrest and additional financial penalties.