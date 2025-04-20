EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Classic Movie “State Property” Could Head To Auction Block

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damon Dash may lose ownership of State Property and other creative works as a court considers auctioning his assets over a years-long legal dispute.

Damon Dash could lose the rights to his cult-classic film State Property and other prized assets as a California court weighs a request to auction off his intellectual property and personal belongings due to years of legal defiance in a bitter lawsuit with filmmaker Josh Webber.

The legal showdown stems from a long-running dispute over the 2019 film Dear Frank, which Dash allegedly misrepresented as his own project after being removed from production.

The legal battle ended with an $805,000 ruling in 2022 over copyright infringement and defamation tied to Dear Frank.

Damon Dash was found liable after failing to participate in mediation, missing court deadlines, and refusing to submit required filings.

The fallout has since snowballed into multiple court judgments, including a $4 million defamation ruling in 2025 after Dash publicly called Webber a “d***head” and accused him of theft during an appearance on the _Earn Your Leisure_ podcast.

Webber claims the comments cost him a $4 million directing deal on a Billy Bob Thornton project.

Now, Webber and his company, Muddy Water Pictures, are asking the court to authorize the sale of Dash’s assets—including copyrights to films like State Property, Honor Up, and Mr. Untouchable—to recover unpaid legal fees and damages.

The plaintiffs say Dash and his companies, including Poppington LLC and Dash Films Inc., have repeatedly ignored court orders to turn over financial documents and other discovery materials since 2019.

According to court filings, Damon Dash’s noncompliance has persisted despite prior monetary sanctions.

Plaintiffs argue that harsher penalties are necessary, including the forced sale of his intellectual property and personal items such as Roc-A-Fella chains, an engagement ring, and a collection of gold and diamond jewelry.

The court is being asked to compel Dash to hand over all relevant documentation, including operating agreements and ownership records, so the U.S. Marshal can proceed with the asset sale.

The film at the center of this potential loss, State Property, holds a significant place in early 2000s Hip-Hop cinema.

Released in 2002, the gritty crime drama starred Beanie Sigel and featured appearances from Jay-Z and other Roc-A-Fella artists.

Produced by Dash, the movie became a cult favorite for its portrayal of street ambition and its deep ties to the Hip-Hop world. It also spawned a sequel and helped cement Dash’s reputation as a cultural tastemaker in urban film.

But that legacy now hangs in the balance.

The plaintiffs are targeting Dash’s business entities—including Blackroc LLC, The Dash Group LLC, Lebanon Improvements LLC, Ocean East Improvements LLC, and 1996 Songs LLC—to satisfy the court’s judgments.