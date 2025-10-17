D’Angelo’s Daughter Shares Devastating Goodbye Letter

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

D’Angelo’s daughter Imani Archer shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram following his death at 51 after a private battle with cancer.

D’Angelo, the elusive R&B virtuoso behind Brown Sugar and Voodoo, died at 51 after a private and extended fight with cancer, his family confirmed Tuesday.

In the wake of his passing, his daughter, Imani Archer, poured out her grief in a moving Instagram letter that laid bare the pain of losing her father and musical hero.

“Dear daddy, there are no words to describe this immeasurable loss,” she wrote.

“I’m in absolute disbelief and shock. you were my biggest hype man my protector my biggest musical inspiration the kindest and most selfless man and the best father anyone could’ve ever had.”

The 26-year-old described her father as a constant source of strength and comfort, especially in his final days.

“No one will EVER measure up to how brave and strong you are. Till the very end, you made sure to protect me from anything that would scare or hurt me. I love you so much, Daddy.”

D’Angelo kept his health battle out of the public eye, choosing to face the illness quietly. The news of his death came as a surprise to many, including those closest to him.

Imani reflected on the time she wished she still had with her father.

“For you to show me new music, play piano with me to our favorite songs, or to go back and forward about our favorite go to meals,” she wrote. “You’re a one of a kind soul, and I’m so grateful you chose me to be your daughter.”

She added, “I’m not sure how I’ll be able to live on without you, but I’ll never forget all of your advice and things you’ve told me on how to get through this life. Dad…I miss you more than life and this is breaking my heart into a million pieces.”

Imani ended her tribute with a promise to honor his legacy. “Everything I do will always be for you. I’m gonna miss you and hearing your voice every single day. I’ll always be your BabyGirl.”

D’Angelo is survived by his three children: Michael, Imani and Morocco.