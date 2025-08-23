Dave Blunts Disses 50 Cent With Ruthless Track & Savage Video For “Hey Curtis”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dave Blunts ripped into 50 Cent with a diss track and video, dragging personal drama into the spotlight and reviving their ugly online beef.

Dave Blunts pulled no punches in his new track “Hey Curtis,” where he aims straight at 50 Cent over their ugly online feud that kicked off after 50 clowned Kanye West.

The beef boiled over after 50 took jabs at Blunts for working with Ye and Blunts came swinging back with a brutal diss full of personal digs and wild claims.

The odd dispute started when 50 Cent went at Kanye online and Blunts—who’s been in Ye’s creative circle—didn’t take it lightly. 50 then hopped on Instagram to mock Blunts’ weight and dropped a wild warning saying, “If I catch him, I’m pushing him down the stairs.”

Blunts didn’t stay quiet. He clapped back hard, calling 50’s film trash and teasing a diss track. Now that the track is out, it’s vicious.

“Hey Curtis,” calls out 50 by name and drags Daphne Joy into the mix, referencing her alleged connections to Diddy and some serious accusations that have been floating around.

In the track, Blunts accuses 50 of having a weird obsession with Diddy and suggests it’s all rooted in jealousy or hate. He paints 50 as petty and bitter, calling him out for always trying to control narratives online instead of dealing with real life.

And Dave Blunts didn’t stop at the bars. He went all in on the visuals, too. The music video for “Hey Curtis” is a parody of 50’s classic “In Da Club” video.

The reactions have been mixed, but one thing’s clear—Blunts is dead serious about this and isn’t backing off. So far, 50 Cent hasn’t fired back in music or on socials. But knowing 50, that silence probably won’t last long.

