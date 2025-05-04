Dave Blunts Encourages White Fans To Use The N-Word During Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dave Blunts faced backlash after encouraging white concertgoers to chant the N-word during a performance.

Dave Blunts was hit with backlash after telling white audience members to yell the N-word during a recent live show.

In a video circulated widely online, Blunts is seen lounging on a couch onstage, instructing the crowd to shout the slur.

“I know in my music I say a lot of words they tell me I shouldn’t say, or can’t say. But I want everybody to know, you come to my show, you get a free N-word pass. When there’s a song that has the N-word, I wan’t ya’ll to scream that s###. Will you guys say the N-word with me tonight?”

The predominantly white audience cheered and followed his lead, chanting the word as Blunts watched and then launched into his performance of his song “First Day Out The Hospital.”

He later posted the clip with a sarcastic caption that read, “You Can’t Say That.”

The footage, which has almost 1.5 million views on X, quickly gained traction across social media platforms, drawing criticism and reigniting debates over racial boundaries in Hip-Hop culture.

You Can’t Say That 🙄 pic.twitter.com/yOTZlnnNeg — Dave Blunts (@davebluntsmusic) May 3, 2025

Blunts, who has worked with high-profile artists including Kanye West, has not issued a formal statement addressing the incident.

This isn’t the first time a rapper has faced scrutiny over allowing white audiences to use the N-word.

In a 2013 interview, ScHoolboy Q said he was fine with white listeners rapping along to his lyrics during concerts. But in 2024, he reversed his stance, saying he no longer condones white people using the term.

He explained the shift by saying he had been under the influence when he made the earlier comments. Kendrick Lamar also confronted the issue in 2018 during his set at the Hangout Festival in Alabama.

After a white fan repeatedly used the N-word while rapping along to “M.A.A.D City,” Lamar stopped the performance and told her, “You gotta bleep one single word.”

She was only allowed to continue after agreeing to censor herself.

Only if Paul Mooney could be here 🤣 — Wallace Bee (@BDOUBLEEKC) May 3, 2025

Dave Blunts actually solving racism — NorthernVox (@NorthernVisage) May 4, 2025

these white kids are sad man — thoughtjunkie (@thoughtjunkie3) May 3, 2025

Dave, you are a breath of fresh air compared to all the "ignant" blacks who are always getting offended — Pericles (@PerryALPHA) May 4, 2025

exactly the demographic i expected — ☂️ (@awsyk) May 3, 2025

He not even worried that he’s in a room full of white people that just cheered to say the Nword — Brother Legend (@BigBroLGND) May 4, 2025