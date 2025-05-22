Dave Portnoy On Kanye West: “He’s A Piece Of S##t”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dave Portnoy ripped Kanye West on Club Shay Shay as South Korea pulled the plug on West’s concert following backlash over his “Heil Hitler” track.

Dave Portnoy didn’t mince words when he torched Kanye West during an appearance on Club Shay Shay, calling out the rapper’s history of antisemitism and public disrespect.

“Kanye is a p############. Kanye is an absolute p############. I don’t get people how to defend him,” Portnoy fuemed.

The Barstool Sports founder, known for his blunt delivery, slammed West’s repeated offenses, including his praise of Adolf Hitler and his past treatment of Taylor Swift.

“I think Kanye has one of the great free passes of all time. Now I’m Jewish. He hates Jews. Loves Hitler. So you’re not going to be my cup of tea. Like if you’re going around me like, ‘I like what Hitler did.’ It’s like, well, I don’t like you.”

Portnoy also revisited West’s interruption the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, calling it a moment that should have ended his public career for attacking a then 17-year-old Taylor Swift.

“What he did at the Grammys the first time when he stole her award. This is a 17-year-old girl. I don’t know what his problem is. He thought someone else should win. You have no problem with her. This girl’s 17. You’re stealing it.”

He didn’t stop there. Portnoy also criticized the infamous edited phone call between Swift and West, which was released by West and Kim Kardashian to justify lyrics in the song Famous.

Portnoy’s remarks came just days after West’s upcoming concert in South Korea was scrapped due to what organizers called “recent controversies.”

The show, initially set for May 31, 2025, at Incheon Munhak Main Stadium, was officially canceled by Interpark Global and Coupang, according to Reuters.

The controversy centers around West’s song “Heil Hitler,” which dropped on May 8—Victory in Europe Day—and includes repeated pro-Nazi lyrics and a sample of a 1935 Adolf Hitler speech.

The track was quickly pulled from major streaming platforms after widespread backlash. Kanye West has also faced mounting criticism for antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ posts on social media in recent months.

Coupang halted sales of West’s Yeezy merchandise in South Korea after the concert cancellation. Organizers confirmed that all ticket purchases will be refunded in full.