DC Young Fly was dealt a devastating blow in June when his longtime partner, Jacky Oh, unexpectedly died in Miami. Social media rumors claimed the Wild ‘N Out actress went to the Florida metropolis to undergo a “mommy makeover” (in other words, plastic surgery).

In the wake of her death, DC Young Fly—who shared three children with Jacky Oh—has been vocal about his grief on social media. On Sunday (August 27), DC Young Fly posted a video of some new ink he got on his back memorializing Jacky Oh.

“We in this together and forever!!!” he wrote in the caption. “My Angel my baby my wife the Queen of my children. I wish there was a reset button …. It may be a lot of things we don’t want to do but we are force to do.. we must continue on with the mission but GOD has granted us all strength. we must continue to give praise to THE MOST HIGH through the midst of pain.”

Plastic surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah, who reportedly performed the surgery on Jacky Oh, released a statement not long after her death. He neglected to use her name and appeared to deflect responsibility for his role in her passing.

“To all my past, current and prospective patients, PH-1 Miami remains devoted to the highest quality medical care,” he wrote. “All aesthetic procedures are performed in a hygienically safe environment to universally recognized medical standards. I am relentlessly committed to advancing techniques in the realm of plastic surgery.”

He continued, “Most importantly my staff and I ensure that each patient is vetted, prepped and treated according to their individual patient history prior to any surgery. Our mission is to help his patients achieve the best possible results in the safest and most medically appropriate way possible.”

DC Young Fly broke his silence on Jacky Oh’s death just days after he received the tragic news. He made it clear his faith in a higher power is the only thing helping him make sense of his loss.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner,” he wrote. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!! You kno we GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit.

“we never question the HIGHER POWER. we roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous. will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!! You know how our last convo went. I prayed for Yu and now we are here.. but it’s ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s alll we kno!! Love you forever and our kids are super strong. they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever.”

He concluded, “The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise (Yu gon get me for Dat, but it’s true) LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered.”