DDG Reaches Peace Agreement With Halle Bailey In War Over Son

DDG and Halle Bailey reached a court-approved custody deal for their son Halo after dropping restraining order requests and agreeing to strict parenting terms.

DDG and Halle Bailey reached a temporary custody agreement and withdrew their domestic violence restraining order requests as part of a court-approved resolution that ends months of public and legal tension over their 1-year-old son, Halo.

The former couple, who ended their relationship in October 2024, filed a joint stipulation, signed by a judge, that halted the legal back-and-forth that had escalated into dueling accusations and court filings.

The agreement gives DDG parenting time on Wednesdays and select weekends, along with a shared holiday schedule starting with Halloween. The legal truce also includes strict boundaries around social media. Neither parent can post photos or videos of Halo online.

They’re also barred from making disparaging comments about each other in public. The shift in tone may have been sparked by DDG’s recent song “17 More Years,” in which he acknowledged Bailey’s parenting and expressed a desire to move past their courtroom conflict.

In the track, he raps about wanting peace and being content with Bailey’s current relationship status, saying he’s happy for her “with whoever” she’s with.

Their custody battle had grown increasingly contentious earlier this year, with Bailey initially being granted temporary legal and physical custody of Halo.

Court filings detailed allegations of physical confrontations during custody exchanges, prompting both parties to file for restraining orders.

Though the restraining order requests have been dropped, both DDG and Bailey reserved the right to refile if future incidents occur. For now, the temporary custody terms will remain in place as they work toward a permanent solution.