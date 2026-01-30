Defiant Don Lemon Released From Jail & Is Ready For War With Donald Trump, DOJ

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Don Lemon walked free from federal jail on Friday and immediately attacked Trump’s DOJ for arresting him for covering a church protest.

Don Lemon walked out of federal detention Friday morning and immediately fired back at the Trump administration for what he called a politically motivated arrest.

The former CNN anchor spent Thursday night in a Beverly Hills jail after federal agents arrested him at 11 P.M. in his hotel lobby. Lemon was in Los Angeles covering Grammy Week events when more than two dozen FBI and Homeland Security agents took him into custody.

“I have spent my entire career covering the news. I will not stop now,” Don Lemon said at a press conference outside the courthouse. “There is no more important time than right now, this very moment, for a free and independent media that shines a light on the truth and holds those in power accountable.”

The 59-year-old journalist was busted for his coverage of an anti-ICE protest at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 18. Federal prosecutors charged him with Conspiracy to Deprive Rights and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

Attorney General Pam Bondi called Lemon’s arrest part of cracking down on what she described as “the coordinated attack” on the church.

Bondi posted on X Friday that she personally ordered the arrests of Lemon and three others connected to the protest.

At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.



More details soon. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 30, 2026

“At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy,” Bondi wrote. The Attorney General said the arrests were connected to the church incident where protesters interrupted the Sunday service.

Lemon’s arrest came during Grammy Week, when he was documenting events for The Don Lemon Show. Hours before his arrest, he was photographed with Busta Rhymes at the Recording Academy Honors and posted videos of himself dancing at a Spotify event in West Hollywood.

The journalist said federal agents targeted him for doing what he’s done for three decades.

BREAKING: Don Lemon addresses press after leaving the federal court. Says he will not be “silenced” and looks forward to his day in court @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/XjIBDzZecD — Hailey Grace Gomez (@haileyggomez) January 30, 2026

“Last night, the DOJ sent a team of federal agents to arrest me in the middle of the night for something that I’ve been doing for the last 30 years, and that is covering the news,” Don Lemon said.

Lemon followed anti-ICE protesters into Cities Church while filming for his show. The demonstration happened days after Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Protesters chanted “ICE out” and targeted the church because Pastor David Easterwood reportedly works as an ICE field director.

The former cable news host documented what activists called “Operation Pull-Up” – a surprise protest designed to catch officials off guard. Lemon interviewed the church’s lead pastor, Jonathan Parnell, during the disruption, creating tension when Parnell called the protest “shameful.”

“Listen, there’s a Constitution and a First Amendment to freedom of speech and freedom to assemble and protest,” Lemon fired back at the pastor during their heated exchange.

Federal prosecutors initially struggled to obtain arrest warrants. One Minnesota judge said there was “no evidence” that Lemon had “engaged in any criminal behavior or conspired to do so.”

But the DOJ eventually secured warrants through a grand jury process.

Lemon’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, blasted the Justice Department for targeting journalists instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two Minnesota protesters.

“Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest,” Lowell said.

The journalist emphasized his constitutional protections during Friday’s press conference.

“The First Amendment of the Constitution protects that work for me and for countless of other journalists who do what I do. I stand with all of them, and I will not be silent.”

The White House celebrated Lemon’s arrest by posting a photo of him with chain emojis and the caption “When life gives you lemons…”

The post drew criticism from press freedom advocates who called it inappropriate government commentary on pending criminal charges.

Don Lemon vowed to fight the charges and continue his journalism work. He said he looks forward to his day in court and will not be intimidated by what he sees as government overreach.

“I will not stop now. I will not stop ever,” Lemon declared, making clear he plans to keep covering the Trump administration despite facing federal criminal charges.