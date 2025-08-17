Dennis Rodman Roasts Travis Hunter & Promptly Gets Dragged On Social Media

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dennis Rodman took aim at Travis Hunter’s marriage during a livestream and quickly got roasted by social media.

Dennis Rodman threw Travis Hunter under the bust while chatting with streamer Neon.

The NBA wild card was asked what advice he’d give a 21-year-old trying to grow up. His answer was rather blunt: “Just don’t be like Travis Hunter.”

The line was clearly aimed at Hunter‘s personal life, presumably his controversial marriage to Leanna Lenee.

The two tied the knot when Hunter was just 21 and the union has been in the headlines ever since a clip from their wedding went viral, showing Lenee dodging a kiss during their first dance.

It set off a wave of speculation about whether she’s really in it for love—or the check.

Some folks online have questioned Lenee’s intentions, with people saying Hunter’s young, rich and didn’t even get a prenup. That only added fuel to rumors about possible cheating and divorce plans floating around social media.

Despite all the noise, Hunter has stood by his wife. He’s made it clear he’s not breaking away from her anytime soon and has publicly defended their relationship.

Let’s not forget, Rodman has three ex-wives—Annie Bakes, Carmen Electra and Michelle Moyer. His marriage to Bakes lasted less than three months and was full of drama. He married Electra in 1998, then tried to annul it nine days later.

His longest marriage was with Moyer, but even that ended in divorce.

His daughter Trinity, who plays pro soccer now, has said, “He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else.”

Still, Rodman’s comments rubbed people the wrong way. Social media dragged him hard, with users wondering why he’s out here judging someone else’s relationship when his own track record is more chaotic than a reality show marathon.

“Dennis Rodman say what .. you got tricked out of millions and was a deadbeat dad ..come on man,” one user snarled. Another said: “n#### is pushing 70 with a red goatee, dont be like dennis rodman.”