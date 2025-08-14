Denzel Washington Reveals He’s “A Closet Rapper”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Denzel Washington stunned A$AP Rocky during a freestyle battle in Highest 2 Lowest and revealed he’s secretly been rapping for over 40 years.

Denzel Washington stunned A$AP Rocky and audiences alike with a freestyle rap battle in Highest 2 Lowest, Spike Lee’s latest film, where the Oscar winner plays a powerful music executive named David King.

The scene pits Washington’s character against Rocky’s Yung Felon inside a recording studio, but what caught everyone off guard was how much of Washington’s performance wasn’t scripted.

Instead of sticking to the page, Washington dropped verses from legends like Nas, Tupac, DMX and Outkast, leaving Rocky visibly impressed. His delivery wasn’t just convincing—it was personal.

“I’ve been a closet rapper for 40 years. Finally, I get the chance,” Washington told the Associated Press.

A$AP Rocky, no stranger to lyrical competition, admitted Washington outperformed him in the scene.

“He’s a Hip-Hop encyclopedia,” A$AP Rocky said, praising Washington’s deep knowledge of rap history and current artists.

The actor’s admiration for Hip-Hop became even more apparent off-camera. During interviews, Washington rapped along to Nas’s “N.Y. State of Mind” and quoted lyrics from DMX and Outkast without missing a beat.

“I have been practicing for a long time, and nobody knew! I never had the platform,” Washington said, explaining how his passion for Hip-Hop remained private until now.

Despite borrowing lines from iconic artists, Washington’s delivery and energy made it feel like the rhymes were his own. Rocky, who’s built a rap career, acknowledged the veteran actor’s unexpected skills.

The film, which blends drama and music, allowed Denzel Washington to tap into a side of himself he’d kept hidden for decades. While his character is fictional, the performance revealed a real part of Washington’s identity.

Highest 2 Lowest marks a rare moment where Washington’s love for Hip-Hop wasn’t just referenced—it was performed.

The film lands in select theaters on August 15 and is expected to expand nationwide later this month.