Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Watch Movies

Denzel Washington admitted he’s “tired” of watching movies while promoting “Highest 2 Lowest” with Spike Lee.

Denzel Washington says he’s over watching movies and unsure how many more he’ll make, even as he promotes his latest collaboration with Spike Lee, Highest 2 Lowest.

In a GQ video sit-down with Lee, the 70-year-old actor didn’t hold back about his lack of interest in watching films these days.

“I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t,” Washington said. “I’m just being honest with you! I don’t watch movies! I don’t go to the movies. I don’t watch movies… I’m tired of movies. Yeah.”

The pair reunited to promote Highest 2 Lowest, a crime thriller that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It’s their fifth project together following Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game and Inside Man.

When Lee asked how many films Washington had done, the actor replied, “Too many. I think 50!”

Lee stirred speculation at Cannes when he suggested this could be their final collaboration.

“I think this is it – five. He’s been talking about retirement, so… Even though he just did another deal. I thought you said you were retired, Denzel, what’s up?! But those five films together, those stand up.”

However, Lee later walked back the retirement talk in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “I said that before, but I got my mind right. I’m open to work with Denzel Washington and this not be the last film of the dynamic duo, D and Lee.”

Highest 2 Lowest, which also stars Jeffrey Wright and A$AP Rocky, will debut on Apple TV+ on September 5 following a limited theatrical release.