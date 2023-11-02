“Diamonds Are Forever” 50 Cent Celebrates First Ever Diamond Hit For “In Da Club” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent has earned his first-ever diamond-certified single as “In Da Club” reaches the milestone after shifting 10,000,000 singles.

The G-Unit founder achieved the milestone on Wednesday (November 1) per Chart Data. Fiddy took to Instagram to celebrate the song that served as the lead single from his seminal debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

50 Cent shared a graphic of the diamond certification while reflecting on reaching 10 times platinum status.

“In Da Club has officially reached Diamond,” he penned in the caption. “10,000,000 singles sold. The 43rd Hip Hop song to go Diamond, 121 songs of all time to do it. I feel good I’m that thing 50cent.”

“Diamonds are forever,” 50 Cent wrote in a follow-up post before adding, “yo that thing 50cent is no joke.” Watch the video below.

“In Da Club” rocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in February 2003, giving 50 Cent his first-ever No. 1 hit.

At the 20th anniversary this year, 50 Cent reflected on the longevity of his debut album.

“I’ve been celebrating the same thing for 20 years,’ he revealed to Rolling Stone. “It’s exciting to reach the 20-year mark in anything when hip-hop is a youth culture, out with the old, in with the new. So it means more that you’re able to stick around and be able to sustain relevance.