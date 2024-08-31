Diddy, Daphne Joy Targeted By Feds Investigating Crimes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Federal prosecutors are investigating alleged criminal activities at a Miami hotel frequented by Sean “Diddy” Combs and his former girlfriend, Daphne Joy, potentially implicating the Hip-Hop mogul in a broader scandal.

Daphne Joy, who shares a son with 50 Cent, is also named in the subpoena obtained by TMZ.

Authorities from the Southern District of New York have issued a subpoena for surveillance footage, reservations, room numbers, and payment methods used at the hotel between 2008 and 2024.

The requested documentation aims to provide evidence for a potential criminal indictment against Diddy, whose rivalry with fellow Hip-Hop artist 50 Cent is well-documented.

The feds are piecing together a case that aligns with allegations made by Rodney “Little Rod” Jones in his $30 million lawsuit against Diddy.

Jones accuses Diddy of running a violent criminal enterprise and claims that both men and women were subjected to sexual assault and drugging.

Jones specifically named Daphne Joy, alleging she was a paid sex worker on Diddys’ payroll.

Last week, Diddy filed a motion to have a Lil Rod’s lawsuit thrown out in its entirety.

“Mr. Jones’s lawsuit is pure fiction – a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement,” Diddy’s attorney Erica Wolff said in a statement to AllHipHop. “There was no RICO conspiracy and Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked. We look forward to proving – in a court of law – that all of Mr. Jones’s claims are made up and must be dismissed.”

These serious accusations have sparked disputes between Joy and her ex, 50 Cent.

Joy has vehemently denied the allegations, labeling them as false and character assassination.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent took to Instagram, derogatorily labeling Joy as an “LSW,” an acronym for “Little Sex Worker.”

In response to these social media attacks, Joy accused 50 Cent of rape and physical abuse in a post on her own Instagram account.

The legal battles did not stop there.

50 Cent filed a $1 million lawsuit against Joy for defamation, asserting that her allegations were retaliatory after he sought sole custody of their son, Sire.

In the most recent update in that case, a process server hit Daphne Joy with 50 Cent’s lawsuit, but she has yet to reply.