Diddy Still Hoping Donald Trump Will Be His White Knight With Pardon

Diddy is still banking on a presidential lifeline from Donald Trump, even though Trump basically said he was not going to pardon the disgraced mogul.

Diddy’s legal team, led by Marc Agnifilo and lawyer Nicole Westmoreland, among others, has been quietly pushing for a pardon behind the scenes.

When CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister asked Westmoreland whether anyone from Diddy’s camp had reached out to Trump’s team, she didn’t dodge it.

“Yes. My understanding is that we have reached out,” Westmoreland said.

That’s despite Trump telling Newsmax it’s “more likely a ‘no’” when asked if he’d pardon Diddy, who was cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering but was convicted on two prostitution-related counts earlier this month.

Donald Trump didn’t totally slam the door, but he made it clear things are complicated.

“He essentially, I guess, is sort of half-innocent. It makes it more difficult to proceed,” Trump said. And while he admitted he and Diddy were cool back in the day, he said things got weird once he started running for office.

“When I ran for office, he was very hostile,” Trump said. “It’s hard, you know, like, we’re human beings… and he made some terrible statements.”

So while Trump’s comments weren’t exactly warm, Diddy’s still crossing his fingers for a miracle.

“I think that Mr. Combs is a very hopeful person, and I believe that he remains hopeful,” Westmoreland told CNN.

Diddy has faced a long road to freedom. He’s been locked up since September of 2024 and has been denied bond four times. On Monday (August 4), Judge Arun Subramanian shot down Diddy’s latest $50 million bail proposal.

His lawyers wanted him out until sentencing, promising he’d stay at his Miami mansion and only travel to New York for court hearings. Judge Subramanian wasn’t buying it.

Diddy has some hope, since Trump hasn’t made a final call yet. He’s waiting on more info before making a move. That includes the outcome of Diddy’s sentencing, which is locked in for October 3.