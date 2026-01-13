Diddy Offloads Jet That Earned Millions During Legal Troubles

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy sold his private jet after earning millions from charters while imprisoned, in contrast to his stalled mansion sale.

Diddy has officially sold his private Gulfstream G550 jet after months of trying to liquidate it following his September 2024 arrest on federal charges.

Silver Air Private Jets confirmed to Business Insider that Diddy completed the sale of his matte-black aircraft in October 2025, marking the end of a lucrative charter operation that generated millions while the music mogul sat behind bars.

The 2015 Gulfstream G550, previously registered as N1969C under Diddy’s LoveAir LLC entity, now bears the tail number T7-OKS and is registered in San Marino, a European microstate known for its favorable tax policies for wealthy individuals.

Diddy first attempted to sell the jet as part of a proposed $50 million dollar bail package presented to Judge Arun Subramanian in September 2024, shortly after his arrest on racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

His defense team offered to surrender the aircraft along with his passport and other assets to secure his release, but the judge denied bail.

Diddy remained imprisoned at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, while his jet continued to fly dozens of charter flights to destinations including French Polynesia, New Zealand, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Baja Mexico, according to flight-tracking data.

Industry sources estimate the charter operation generated approximately $4 million dollars in revenue during this period.

The jet sale stands in stark contrast to Diddy’s struggles with his Los Angeles real estate holdings. His $61 million Beverly Hills mansion, listed for sale in September 2024, just weeks before his arrest, was quietly removed from the market on December 24, 2025, after failing to attract buyers.

Real estate experts attributed the mansion’s poor market performance to its association with federal raids and the criminal case, with potential buyers deterred by the property’s notoriety as the alleged site of what prosecutors called “freak off” parties.

Diddy’s trial concluded in July 2025 with a mixed verdict that surprised legal observers.

While the jury acquitted him of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, they convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act.

The conviction resulted in a fifty-month prison sentence plus a $500,000 fine, which prosecutors had argued was appropriate despite seeking an eleven-year term.

Diddy maintains his innocence and has consistently denied all allegations of sexual assault.

His legal team filed an expedited appeal with the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, arguing that the sentence was excessively harsh for Mann Act violations and that the judge improperly considered acquitted conduct during sentencing.

The appeal seeks either a complete reversal of the conviction or a significantly reduced sentence, with oral arguments expected in February.