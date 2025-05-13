Diddy Trial Day Two: Internet Reacts To Cassie Ventura’s Graphic Testimony

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy‘s ex-girlfriend of 10 years, Cassie Ventura, took the witness stand on Tuesday (May 13) as day two of the Bad Boy Records mogul’s trial got underway.

During her testimony, the 38-year-old former model went into graphic detail about her private life with Diddy, alleging he regularly abused her, plied her with drugs and forced her to participate in “freak-offs” that would last up to four days.

Ventura equated those experiences to having a “job.” She added, “There was no time to do anything else but do them then try to recover.”

The Twitter account Inner City Press has been providing updates about what’s going on inside the courtroom and netizens have been sharing their comments and opinions in every thread. Diddy is also a trending topic on the social media platform.

Par for the course, reactions are a mixed bag—from disgust and anger to doubt and sympathy for Ventura.

One person wrote, “Cassie got played in the worse way. I saw pictures of them and thought they were the cutest couple. Now it seems like it all was transactional. I find it crazy you date someone 10 years and never not once live with them. They always lived separate and I am sure he still was have freak off’s with his BM’s. It was just sex, drugs, abuse.”

Another added, “Sean Combs is in exactly the place he needs to be kept for the rest of his life, in a f###### cage. That’s where you’re supposed to keep rabid animals. I wish the death penalty was on the table, because people who do s### like that to other humans should be extinguished.”

Of course, there were also people who felt like the government’s case against Diddy was weak. As one person said, “A very experienced federal prosecutor who was there yesterday said the government charges are a stretch and it’s going to be so hard to prove.”

And yet another claimed, “This case is so weak the n#### could have paid me $100k to represent him and I’d win the case.”

During questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson, Ventura recounted how her relationship with Diddy began after she signed to Bad Boy in 2006.

“It was a 10-album deal,” she said. When asked if she released any albums after 2006, she replied, “No.”

She testified that their relationship turned romantic in 2007 and soon became violent.

“Yes, it would result in violence, dragging,” she said when asked if they argued. “[He would] stomp me in the head if I was down.” She also testified the violence happened “too frequently” and that she’d get “black eyes and bruises.”

The trial is expected to last up to eight weeks. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.