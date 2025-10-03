Diddy Slammed With Two New Sexual Assault Lawsuits Before Sentencing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Diddy was hit with two new assault lawsuits just hours before his October 3 sentencing, intensifying the legal firestorm surrounding him.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit with two fresh sexual assault lawsuits Thursday (October 2) in Los Angeles and New York, just one day before his federal sentencing in a high-profile criminal case.

The first suit, filed by Lakeisha Ward, accuses the Hip-Hop mogul’s associates of drugging her at a 2018 pool party at his Los Angeles home. Ward claims she was escorted to a bedroom after feeling disoriented, where Diddy allegedly entered and sexually assaulted her.

The second lawsuit came from Dejoan Bledsoe, who alleges she was 18 when Diddy promised her a music career in 2009, then drugged and assaulted her at the Beverly Hills Plaza Hotel.

Bledsoe’s complaint was filed just hours before the sentencing hearing.

Both plaintiffs are represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, who said, “So far we are pursuing approximately fifty cases filed in both New York and California; there will be many more filed. Along with everyone else concerned, we await the federal court’s ruling regarding sentencing.”

The timing of these lawsuits adds to a growing list of legal troubles for Diddy, who has faced a wave of civil and criminal allegations since late 2023, including claims of sexual misconduct, physical violence and human trafficking.

Diddy Faces Up To 20 Years Behind Bars

The new filings arrive as he awaits sentencing following his July conviction on two federal counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.

Diddy was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which could have carried a life sentence. The two convictions carry a maximum penalty of 10 years each, leaving him exposed to up to 20 years behind bars.

Federal prosecutors are pushing for a sentence of more than 11 years, citing what they describe as a pattern of coercion, abuse and manipulation. His legal team is asking for a much lighter sentence, proposing a 14-month cap that includes time already served.

Diddy has been in custody since September 2024 after being denied bail five times. His sentencing is set for Friday (October 3).