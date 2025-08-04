Diddy’s Ex Gina Huynh AKA “Victim 3” Tells Judge He Is A “Changed Man”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gina Huynh, the ex-girlfriend of Diddy, told a federal judge that the embattled Hip-Hop mogul is no longer the man he once was and pleaded for his release on a $50 million bond secured by his Miami estate.

In a letter submitted to the U.S. District Court, Huynh—identified in court documents as “Victim 3″—described Diddy as a devoted father and businessman, writing, “From that experience I have seen him primarily as a father, a family man and a businessman, roles that he has always striven to uphold.”

Diddy is currently awaiting sentencing in a high-profile case involving federal charges under the Mann Act.

His legal team is pushing for bail ahead of his October 3 court date, offering a substantial bond and proposing house arrest and travel restrictions. Prosecutors, however, remain firmly opposed, citing the severity of the charges and the risk of flight.

Huynh acknowledged the gravity of the allegations but urged the court to weigh Diddy’s family responsibilities.

“Our relationship, like many, was not always perfect, we experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made,” she wrote. “But he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future.”

She claimed that by the end of their relationship, Diddy had shifted his demeanor.

“By the time our relationship ended, he embodied an energy of love, patience and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior.”

Huynh, who has previously accused Diddy of violent abuse—including a miscarriage she says resulted from one of his attacks—told the court she no longer views him as dangerous.

“I do not view Mr. Combs as a danger to me or to the community. This is his first criminal case. Throughout the investigation and proceedings he has been cooperative, respectful and compliant.”

She added that his release could help support his children and aid in the healing process.

“Allowing him to be at home will also support the healing process for all involved,” she said. “I respectfully ask that you consider these factors when deciding his eligibility for release.”

The judge has not yet ruled on Diddy’s renewed bail request. A decision is expected before his scheduled sentencing on October 3.