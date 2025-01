Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The annual event will be helmed by J Dilla’s mother, Ma Dukes, and feature performances by Slum Village, Frank-N-Dank, Guilty Simpson, DJ Shortkut, Daru Jones and more.

Dilla Day L.A. has evolved into a benefit show for those affected by the Eaton Fire currently burning in Los Angeles. The annual event takes place on February 8 at 961 E. 61st Street in L.A. Daru Jones, regular drummer for Jack White and Slum Village collaborator, shared more details to his Instagram account on Friday (January 10).

As noted on the flyer, Dilla Day will be helmed by J Dilla’s mother, Maureen “Ma Dukes” Yancy, and feature performances by Slum Village, Frank-N-Dank, Guilty Simpson, Phat Kat, Wild Child of Lootpack, DJ Shortkut, Daru Jones, J. Rocc of the Beat Junkies, Mr. E, DJ LaLa and DJ Chuck.

Jones wrote in the caption, “Sending love and strength to everyone impacted by the LA and California fires right now. My heart goes out to those facing loss and uncertainty during this difficult time. Stay safe, take care of each other, and know that brighter days are ahead. You’re not alone. We’re all in this together.”

The first wildfire broke out in the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday (January 7) and started decimating everything in its path. As of Friday night, it’s only 8 percent contained. Four other fires sprouted up as well, including the Kenneth Fire, Hurst Fire, Lidia Fire and Eaton Fire. At least eleven people have died and tens of thousands of people have been evacuated. Many have lost their homes, cars and everything they owned, plunging L.A. into a state of emergency.

Evacuation orders were also expanded for the areas near the Palisades Fire. The evacuation order is in effect from Sunset Boulevard North to Encino Reservoir and from the 405 Freeway West to Mandeville Canyon. The area was previously in an evacuation warning zone and has now been upgraded to a mandatory evacuation order. Evacuation warnings were also expanded for areas east of the 405 Freeway.

Needless to say, this is the worst natural disaster in L.A County history. As a result, many in the music community have stepped up to lend a hand. For example, the Recording Academy and MusiCares have pledged $1 million in fire relief aid for those who work in the industry, while Live Nation has agreed to cover costs for any of its employees who need to evacuate.