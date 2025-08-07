Dionne Warwick Checks Piers Morgan Over Beyoncé Ad Controversy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dionne Warwick called out Piers Morgan after he accused Beyoncé of copying Marilyn Monroe in her latest Levi’s ad.

Dionne Warwick came out swinging at Piers Morgan over his critique of Beyoncé’s platinum-blonde look in her new Levi’s campaign, calling out the British broadcaster with a sharp jab that quickly went viral.

Morgan, posting to X (Twitter) on Wednesday (August 6), accused Beyoncé of cultural appropriation, writing he was “very disappointed to see Beyoncé culturally appropriate Marilyn Monroe.”

He took issue with the singer’s bleached-blonde hairstyle in the ad, drawing a comparison to the late Hollywood icon.

The comment lit up social media, with critics questioning the logic behind Morgan’s claim.

Many pointed out that Monroe, while a symbol of American pop culture, doesn’t represent a culture that can be appropriated. One user wrote, “Marilyn Monroe is not a culture to be appropriated. This is simply a homage,” while another asked, “Does that mean Black people can’t wear blonde wigs?”

Warwick, never one to shy away from speaking her mind online, reposted Morgan’s comment and added, “Getting involved in women’s business again, I see…”

The post was widely interpreted as a subtle but firm reminder for Morgan to stay in his lane.

Morgan replied directly to Warwick, writing, “Oh not you too, Dionne… it was a JOKE!”

Lizzo Reacts To Sydney Sweeney Ad

He later doubled down, claiming critics had “zero sense of humor” and insisted his original post wasn’t meant to be taken seriously.

While that exchange simmered, Lizzo stirred up her own buzz by previewing a new track that includes the line, “I got good genes like I’m Sydney,” a nod to Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle campaign.

The ad, launched in July 2025, played on the pun between “genes” and “jeans.” It featured Sweeney, a white actress with blonde hair and blue eyes, promoting denim with a tagline that critics said evoked racially charged language.

Lizzo had previously mocked the campaign with denim-themed posts, including one captioned “my jeans are black,” a pointed take on the conversation about representation and beauty standards.