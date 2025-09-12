DJ Khaled Explains Why He Stayed Neutral In Drake’s Drama With Rick Ross & Future

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

DJ Khaled said he’s staying out of the Drake, Rick Ross and Future drama, insisting he won’t choose sides and hopes to squash the tension.

DJ Khaled kept his distance from last year’s tension between Drake, Rick Ross and Future, telling Fat Joe on the “Joe & Jada” podcast that he refuses to get involved when his longtime collaborators are at odds.

“I love Drake, I love [Rick] Ross, I love Future,” Khaled said on the latest episode of the podcast. “What it feel like is that I didn’t get in that energy. There’s two energies I’m not gonna get in: hate.”

The veteran producer, known for his chart-topping collaborations with all three rappers, made it clear that loyalty doesn’t mean taking sides.

“Those are my brothers. You can question my friendship. How? It’s impossible,” he said.

Khaled, who’s built a career on bringing artists together, said the beefs were less about deep-rooted issues and more about miscommunication.

“A lot of this s### is a misunderstanding and a lot of not [communicating]. And that’s what it be about,” he explained. “When it comes down to DJ Khaled, I’m the one that’s gone’ try to fix it.”

He added, “I love my brothers and my brothers know that. I would love to squash it.”

Fat Joe asking dj khaled if he could squash the drake and Rick Ross and future beef pic.twitter.com/gYZRRB8Ciw — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) September 11, 2025

Khaled has a history of stepping in when things get tense. Years ago, Young Jeezy credited him with helping resolve his feud with Rick Ross, which eventually led to their collaboration on “War Ready.”

While he’s steering clear of the current drama, Khaled is focused on his upcoming album Aalam of God.

He’s already dropped two tracks—one with Post Malone and NBA YoungBoy, and another featuring a lineup of dancehall artists.



