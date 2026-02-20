DJ Khaled Responds To Weight Loss Critics After Splashy Super Bowl Commercial

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DJ Khaled addresses critics with a focus on dedication and real work, emphasizing there’s “no shortcuts to success.”

DJ Khaled dropped knowledge after some folks called him out for peddling weight loss while not exactly looking the part. Khaled watched, listened, and got to work.

DJ Khaled directly responds to the shade over his weight loss partnerships with brands like Weight Watchers and Wegovy.

“I promise you, there’s no shortcuts to success. And there’s no shortcuts to more blessings. You have to show up and you have to work,” Khaled replied.

For Khaled, fitness isn’t just lip service—he’s in these streets, clocking 15,000 steps a day and swapping the golf cart for his two feet.

“I walk 18 holes of golf daily without a cart,” Khaled claimed. And those early mornings? Khaled’s hitting them while others “hug your pillow, putting slob all over it.”

More than just talk, Khaled starred in a flashy Wegovy Super Bowl ad this year, where the backdrop of his lighter frame caught some eyes.

As Khaled vows to keep grinding and focusing on health, he’s also teasing fans with hints of a new podcast venture on the horizon, ready to share more of his journey firsthand to inspire others.