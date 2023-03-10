DJ Quik Recalls Studio Session With Jay-Z & Beyoncé: “An Out-Of-Body Experience” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DJ Quik said being in the studio with Jay-Z and Beyoncé lived up to his expectations, likening it to an “out-of-body experience.”

Witnessing Jay-Z and Beyoncé at work in the studio is such a transcendental experience, according to DJ Quik, he felt like he left his body.

During a recent interview, the West Coast rap legend, who worked with Hov on The Black Album cut “Justify My Thug” back in 2003, recalled the experience of working with Jay-Z. DJ Quik told Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes on the All the Smoke podcast that it was everything he dreamed of.

“Amazing, an out-of-body experience,” he declared. “It’s like, ‘Wow.’ You really made it when you’re in the studio. Beyoncé’s offering you muthafucking water, fruit, and s### and just chilling.”

According to DJ Quik, Jay-Z is a quiet presence while recording, soaking up the music like a sponge.

“That session was just like you could imagine it’d be. Jay is quiet, he ain’t the kinda dude to walk around the studio writing and thinking or something. He sit there and just let the music get in and what not.”

He then continued: “[Young] Guru’s at the controls, I’m on the beat, [Beyoncé] is over there chilling. Cool as s###, so humble, sweetheart, right? Jay will just be sitting there humming, making these little sounds and s###, and he’d just c### his hat to the side and it’s like, ‘Alright Guru I’m ready.’

“When he c### his hat, he go in there and just start nailing that s###. I ain’t see this muthafucka write not one lyric.”

Check out DJ Quik recalling his time with Jay-Z and Bey in the clip below, and watch the All The Smoke episode at the end of the page.