Doja Cat Announced Massive 2026 Tour With Global Stops

Doja Cat announced a massive 2026 expansion of her “Tour Ma Vie” World Tour, ending with a headlining show at Madison Square Garden.

Doja Cat is taking her fifth album Vie to the world stage with a massive 2026 expansion of her Tour Ma Vie World Tour, which now includes stops across Latin America, Europe, the UK and North America, capping off with a headlining show at Madison Square Garden on December 1.

The Tour Ma Vie run, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on February 5 in São Paulo, Brazil, and will visit major cities including Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Dublin, London, Lisbon, Paris, Chicago, Denver, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami and Toronto.

Doja Cat will wrap the tour at Madison Square Garden in New York on December 1, 2026.

The 2026 leg builds on her previously announced 2025 dates across Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

The tour supports her newly released album Vie, which dropped September 26 via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records. The project marks her fifth studio effort and follows the success of Scarlet, which included chart-toppers like “Paint The Town Red” and “Agora Hills.”

In tandem with the tour announcement, Doja Cat shared the music video for her latest track “Gorgeous,” directed by Bardia Zeinali and shot in New York City. The visual features appearances by Yseult, Paloma Elsesser, Irina Shayk, and more.

Earlier this month, she performed “Jealous Type” with saxophonist Kenny G at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, a track she previously teased during her Marc Jacobs Summer ’25 campaign.

Tour Ma Vie marks Doja Cat’s most extensive global tour yet and her first time headlining in Latin America. It also continues her streak of major career milestones, including her historic 2023 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with “Paint The Town Red”—the first rap song to top the chart that year.

Tickets for the Latin America leg will go on presale on October 1 at 10:00 A.M. local time. For Europe and the UK, Mastercard presales begin on October 1, followed by the general on-sale on October 3.

North American artist presales start on October 7, with the general on-sale beginning on October 10. Details are available at dojacat.com.